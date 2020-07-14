Searchers recover man's body from Flathead River near Essex

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KALISPELL — Searchers have recovered the body of a man who was swept away and apparently drowned while trying to cross the Middle Fork of the Flathead River north of Essex.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the man slipped at about 10 p.m. Sunday as he and others tried to cross the river to camp.

The people who were with him had to hike out to a residence to get cellphone service.

Searchers were dispatched at about 3:45 a.m. Monday. The man's body was found at noon Monday. His name and age have not been released.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0