A second effort to legalize cannabis in Montana was filed with the Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday, setting up a potential showdown between two campaigns if both obtain approval to begin gathering signatures.
MontanaCan's ballot initiative, filed on Jan. 21, distinguishes itself from the other pro-legalization campaign in a few ways, particularly its legal age of consumption:18, while New Approach Montana's ballot initiative submitted earlier this month would set the age at 21. MontanaCan's initiative would also set the tax rate on products at 5%, compared to New Approach Montana's 20% tax rate.
Erica Siate, who heads up MontanaCan, said her campaign's message emphasizes safe products. Siate, who has worked for years in Montana's medical marijuana industry, said she was poisoned by a product that had been treated with a questionable pesticide. Introducing new measures, like random blind testing that would be required under the initiative, could eliminate future problems as the market continues to grow.
"I want the best quality," Siate said Thursday. "I think random testing will put us ahead of the country with that."
The two initiatives are now under review by the state Legislative Services Division, and, if approved, would need more than 25,000 signatures to get on the November ballot. New Approach has also submitted a constitutional amendment to establish 21 as the legal age of consumption, which would require 50,000 signatures to reach the ballot.
Current medical marijuana cardholders alone would provide enough signatures to get legalization on the ballot, and the number continues to grow: 36,422 patients are registered with the state as of this month compared to 31,186 in January 2019, according to the health department.
But state law requires signatures be gathered from at least 34 legislative districts, meaning campaigns have to get the go-ahead from rural Montana, too. While urban areas of Montana carry the most patients and providers, across the state, 2,151 medical marijuana patients have no provider in the county where they live, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services. In Beaverhead County, for example, just two providers serve 419 cardholders.
Derek Cantin has run D and L's Sweetwater Goods with his wife, Lydia, in Dillon for 15 years. Reached by phone on Thursday, Cantin said he thinks Beaverhead County would pass legalization if the vote was tomorrow.
"I honestly do," he said. "I think there's a pretty good demand for it here, so to speak. The black market is alive and well, it would put a big crunch on that."
John Voden, who opened Rocky Mountain Remedies in Great Falls about three years ago, said he thinks pro-legalization groups will encounter few hurdles to gathering the requisite signatures ahead of the June 19 deadline, even in Montana's more conservative counties.
"It's hard to read people sometimes, but you never know," he said. "I have some friends that are conservative — I'm very conservative — and they give me a hard time (for running a medical marijuana shop). … But you can see there are people who really need it for medical purposes and other people who just got their card so they can have access to it."
Siate said a year ago, the two groups were in talks for a joint effort to pass legalization. After an impasse over a few key issues, the two groups split, leaving the voters to decide on the fine print.
"(Age) was one of the biggest dividing issues, so I'm really glad it can be voted on separately," Siate said.
This will be MontanaCan's second round through the review process after submitting its first iteration of the ballot measure in June 2019. Siate said since that first submission was returned by the Legislative Services Division, she felt she needed more clarity in shaping MontanaCan's campaign. She sat back and watched legalization pass in Illinois and spoke with experts around the country to come back with a more sound draft.
New Approach already has a head start in fundraising; Siate said that step will begin once MontanaCan's initiative has been approved. But making the first move last year, as well as being a familiar face in Montana's medical marijuana industry, may play in MontanaCan's favor, Siate said.
"I think that because we turned in an early draft, people were able to talk about what was going on and look for themselves critically at what's going on," she said.