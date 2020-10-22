Secret lives of mountain goats exposed in new review

On the tourist’s charismatic megafauna checklist, logging a mountain goat doesn’t present much of a challenge.

An easy drive to Glacier National Park’s Logan Pass or over the Beartooth Highway usually suffices to get a selfie with the shaggy white beasts, which often wander the parking lots or trails with an imperious nonchalance for the thrilled bystanders. They lounge on snowfields, or occasionally thrill the telephoto lens investors with some vertigo-inducing cliff wandering. Their kids are adorably fluffy.

But what if almost everything we thought we knew about mountain goats was wrong, or at least woefully incomplete? What if beyond those easy-to-reach concentrations, Montana’s mountain goats actually struggle to stay on the landscape? What if those casual family groups actually seethe with struggles over personal space, enforced with needle-sharp horns that can gore forward even as they appear swept backward?

A research roundup released this fall from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks pokes into many mountain goat mysteries and concludes that they face some serious challenges. A legacy of over-hunting and a future of changing climate and fragmenting habitat may be much harder to balance than any crumbling rock ledge.