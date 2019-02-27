Try 1 month for 99¢
Highway 12

Idaho Transportation Department image of Highway 12, west of Lolo Pass

A semi-truck crash shortly before noon on Wednesday has currently blocked both lanes of traffic on Highway 12 west of Lolo Pass, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

The roadways across most of Montana were snow- and ice-covered Wednesday morning, according to the MDT online road map. Much of western Montana remains under a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that Montana Gov. Steve Bullock signed an emergency order due to harsh winter conditions suspending rules that restrict working hours for truckers carrying heating fuel. 

Montana Highway Patrol also responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 90, seven miles west of Superior on Wednesday, within minutes of the semi crash on Lolo Pass. Information regarding injuries in either crash was not immediately available. 

— Follow this story for updates.

