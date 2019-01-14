A professional diver from Washington braved the frigid waters of the Clark Fork River on Monday to plug a break in a 6-inch sewage main near St. Regis.
Tyler Allen spent more than an hour in the sub-40-degree water installing a pipe sleeve over the hole through which untreated wastewater escaped before it was discovered and the pumps turned off Friday morning.
It’ll be a couple more days before the pumps can be turned back on, said Nathan Williams, main operator for the St. Regis Sewer District.
Williams estimated 1,400 gallons of liquid waste that was being pumped to the town lagoon leaked out in the few minutes from when he noticed pooling in the river until he shut down the pumps across town.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality said no downstream surface water users would be affected.
A truck from Superior Septic is hauling wastewater from the town’s lift station to the lagoon until the pumps are turned back on.
“Things are looking better every hour as opposed to the way things were looking Friday morning,” Williams said.
Still, it’ll be a couple more days before the system is back up and running.
“We’ve got to do a pressure test, clean out the pipe and check for any other signs of damage before we can pump again,” he said.
A DEQ release said the pipe sleeve installed by Allen, who’s with Allied Trenchless of Lake Chelan, Washington, is a temporary fix.
The leak was in an 80-foot exposed section of ductile iron pipe that was entrenched 3 feet beneath the river bed in 1996. According to DEQ, the break was most likely due to last spring’s flooding.
A permanent solution to ensure the pipe doesn’t become exposed again will entail digging or laying rock on top, Williams said. Either way it may be a long time coming.
“It’s going to take weeks if not longer to get permitting from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with the government shutdown,” Williams said. “You don’t think you’ll be bothered by it, and then something like this happens.”
The unearthed section is in the middle of the channel, where water volume is at its highest. Williams speculated a rock or boat propeller in low water punched the hole in the main.
Williams was in touch with DEQ on Friday and throughout the weekend. After consulting “multiple agencies,” the sewer district enlisted Kurt Fossen of Trenchless Solutions in Missoula to manage the repair project. Spokesperson Karen Ogden said DEQ will be on site Tuesday to gather information, make agency contacts and “to further characterize the release for the spill report.”
The good news, said Williams, is the pipe wasn’t completely broken and the leakage was caught in a timely manner.
“It’s going to be a little easier fix because of that,” he said.
Winter sewage volume in the St. Regis sewer system is far less than in the summer.
Williams has been checking manholes to monitoring sewage levels on an hourly basis since Friday.
“We’re at just 41,000 to 43,000 gallons a day, so it’s not hard for (Superior Septic) to keep up,” said “I think just fluid came out into the river. That would mean solids are stuck in the pipe, so we’ll be cleaning that out probably tomorrow.”