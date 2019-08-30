The three men who died Thursday afternoon when their plane went down in a field near St. Ignatius were from Evansville, Indiana, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
A statement released Friday morning on social media said the plane crashed near Pinehaven Lane at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Those killed were identified as Tim Arnold, 59, Grant O. Weythman, 49, and Allen K. Eicher, 65.
As the Federal Aviation Administration takes over the investigation in conjunction with the Lake County Sheriff's Office this morning, early reports from Lake County authorities said they believed the single-engine plane crashed after colliding with a power line.
Authorities were able to turn the wrecked plane over with assistance from the property owner's backhoe, according to the release.
All three men were declared dead at the scene, Bell said Thursday. Their bodies have been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab, according to Friday's release.
Bell was not immediately available for comment Friday morning.
The Evansville Courier & Press identified Arnold as the owner of a home interior store there, ProSource Wholesale. A post on Arnold's Facebook feed includes a photo posted early Thursday of three men in a plane, captioned "Montana here we come."
The comment section below the post begins with messages such as "be safe," and descends into mourning.
This story will be updated.