Sip ’N Dip Lounge named one of 'world's most extraordinary bars'
A mermaid swims in the pool at the Sip 'n Dip Lounge.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

A unique, tiki-themed bar in Great Falls is back in the limelight.

The Sip 'N Dip Lounge was named "one of the world's most extraordinary bars" by Artful Living magazine.  The other four bars to make the list range in location from Jamaica to Switzerland, so the Sip 'N Dip is in some rarefied company. 

The Sip 'N Dip dates back to 1962, but the famous mermaids were added much later in 1995. 

Meet the mermaids who swim at the Sip 'n Dip Lounge at the O'Haire Motor Inn in Great Falls, Montana.

