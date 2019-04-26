EVERGREEN — Montana Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old girl has died after a vehicle crashed into her home while she slept and a 31-year-old man is in custody pending formal charges.
The Flathead Beacon reports that troopers say a pickup truck veered off a road, struck a sign and some bushes and crashed into the home in Evergreen about 2 a.m. Friday. It then left the scene.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says the victim, identified as Erin Howk, died at the scene.
Authorities say they later detained Jared A. Parsons of Kalispell who was being held without bond at the Flathead County Detention Facility. It was not immediately known whether he had an attorney.
The incident remains under investigation.
