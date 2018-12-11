Watches and warnings covered much of western Montana Tuesday afternoon, as one of the season’s first major snowfalls moved in from the west.
The northern Rocky Mountain Front was due for the hardest hit, with a blizzard warning in place for that area from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches at Marias Pass, with 1 to 4 inches at East Glacier, are possible,” stated the National Weather Service, which also predicts that some places could see wind gusts as high as 80 miles per hour.
West of the divide, Glacier National Park has been placed under a winter storm warning until 11 a.m. Wednesday, with 8 to 10 inches forecast for that area. Winter storm warnings have also been issued for much of Sanders County and the Montana-Idaho state line.
“The big area’s going to be the central Idaho mountains and basically Lookout Pass [and] Lolo Pass,” said Brian Conlin with the National Weather Service in Missoula. Accumulations of about a foot are expected for those area. The Weather Service strongly advises against travel in the areas covered by blizzard and winter storm warnings.
Missoula and the Flathead and Bitterroot Valleys have been placed under a less-severe winter weather advisory from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday, with projected snow accumulations ranging from trace amounts to three inches. But Conlin said the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula could see wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.
In eastern Montana, Conlin said the system will likely generate passing snow showers and very high winds.