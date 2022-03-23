Snowmobiler dies near Big Sky

A snowmobiler died while riding near Big Sky on Monday.

Gallatin County 911 responded to a call for an injured snowmobiler in the McAtee Basin south of Big Sky at about 2 p.m. on Monday, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller had found the victim unresponsive on the trail and had attempted CPR for more than 15 minutes before leaving the area to try to get cell phone service and call 911. The caller told dispatch they believed the person was dead.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office calls for service reports identified the victim as a man estimated to be in his late 50s. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

A team of search and rescue volunteers from the Big Sky area, including helicopter volunteers, responded to the area and recovered the victim’s body using a helicopter because of the rough terrain the rider was in. A Gallatin County Deputy Coroner also responded to investigate the scene.

This is at least the fourth snowmobiler death in the area since the beginning of the year. In addition, a man died in an avalanche while riding a snow bike near Cooke City in February.

