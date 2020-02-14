Snowpack more than doubles in western Montana during January

KALISPELL — Despite a dry start to winter, the month of January delivered significant gains for snowfall in the Flathead River basin, with every snowpack telemetry (SNOTEL) site in the Mission and Swan mountain ranges experiencing monthly snow-water equivalent totals in the top three of all years recorded, and most reporting the second-highest or highest totals on record for January.

In most cases, the snowpack doubled and even tripled during the month as abundant moisture spilled into the Treasure State from the Pacific, boosting snowpack in all river basins to near or above normal levels moving into February, according to Lucas Zukiewicz, water supply specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service in Montana.

"November and December were particularly dry, resulting in snowpack totals on Jan. 1 that were well below normal in the river basins west of the Continental Divide," Zukiewicz told the Flathead Beacon. "The near continuous snowfall and moisture during January was extraordinary, and it helped the river basins to bounce back to near or above normal for snowpack on Feb 1. It was quite the month."

On Jan. 1, the high-elevation North Fork Jocko SNOTEL site in the southern Mission Range reported 14.8 inches of snow-water equivalent (SWE), which was 84% of normal for that date.