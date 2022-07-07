Son of murdered Lincoln County man arrested in California

A man was arrested in California last month in connection to the murder of his father, a Lincoln County resident, in May.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Sauls, 23, on June 30 for unrelated charges. He was then served an arrest warrant for the deliberate homicide of John Sauls, the father of the suspect, by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Sauls is currently held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. His next court date is July 13. The man is currently facing several felony charges in California, including driving a stolen vehicle and looting, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

Officers first responded to reports of a dead man on the evening of May 31 near Thirty Lake Road, south of Eureka. On arrival, Lincoln County deputies Bobby Aston and Clint Heintz found the man dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators also found three bullet casings for a Winchester .45 handgun alongside three cigarette butts with two gold-colored rings on the filter.

Detectives interviewed John Sauls' wife, Michele Sauls, who said Joshua had been angry from a "family crisis" going on. The father and son duo left their home on May 30 in Michele Sauls' car, which a witness saw driving on a road near the crime scene on May 31.

Joshua Sauls allegedly told his mother he got in an argument with his father while driving and pushed John Sauls out of the car south of Highway 93 near the Dog Creek area.

After Michele Sauls went to search for her husband, the son left the area. In its investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office found matching cigarettes and bullet casings in Sauls' room, according to an affidavit.

Before Joshua Sauls is extradited to Montana, he must first answer to the charges against him in California.

"That could take quite a long time," Short said.

If he's convicted of deliberate homicide, Joshua Sauls could be punished with 10 years to life in prison or the death penalty.