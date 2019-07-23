In an apparently unprecedented action, the state of Montana removed 27 children from the Ranch for Kids in Lincoln County on Tuesday morning after receiving multiple complaints of physical and psychological abuse and neglect at the private program for troubled youth.
Acting on an order from Lincoln County District Court Judge Matthew J. Cuffe, and with support of law enforcement, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services personnel took the children from the remote ranch outside Rexford, and suspended its license.
Officials said the children, roughly ages 11 to 17, are safe, but they could not disclose specific information to protect their privacy. They believed all children were accounted for Tuesday.
“The health, safety, and welfare of all children who live in Montana is paramount, and no child should have to experience what multiple sources have alleged has happened at the Ranch for Kids," said DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan.
DPPHS had received multiple reports of students being “hit, kicked, body-slammed and spit on,” DPPHS Deputy Director Laura Smith said Tuesday, just hours after the children’s removal. Reports included “excessive discipline” including 15-20 mile walks on remote roads with inappropriate shoes at night.
"On a personal and professional level, knowing the pervasiveness of this abuse and neglect of these children and the allegations involving abuse and neglect, I am deeply, deeply relieved and grateful for our partnership with law enforcement on getting these kids safe," said Smith, who called Tuesday’s action “one of the most complex child welfare and operational events we’ve had at our agency.”
Multiple agencies including law enforcement authorities were involved in the removal of the children. Montana Department of Justice spokesman John Barnes said no arrests were made Tuesday but authorities would investigate pending interviews with the children.
No one answered a call to the Ranch for Kids seeking comment.
Although complaints about the Ranch for Kids had been made to an oversight board under a different state agency for years, those were not sent to the state health department. DPPHS had no regulatory power over Ranch for Kids until July 1, when new state laws passed during the 2019 legislative session went into effect, according to Smith.
With the new law pending, DPHHS began receiving complaints from several sources including former students and and staff, law enforcement and U.S. Forest Service personnel about the program, which specializes in children adopted overseas, many from Russia.
Reported punishments including withholding food and prolonged isolation, she said. One report involved a nail gun being shot at child. Runaways were not reported, Smith said.
As of Tuesday, she said, “all 27 children are safe. … They are in a trauma-informed safe place.” Dr. Eric Arzubi, a Billings Clinic board-certified psychiatrist specializing in child and adolescent issues, is working with DPHHS on the cases, she said.
The agency was working to contact their parents and guardians. The agency set up a toll-free hotline — 1-888-200-8002 — for those people and others with information about the Ranch for Kids.
On Tuesday, the agency credited a Missoulian series — Troubled Kids, Troubled System — on private alternative treatment programs for adolescents, and the fact that the only oversight for those programs, most of them based in northwestern Montana came from a board whose majority membership comprised programs’ owners and operators.
The series led to new laws being passed that dissolved the previous board and put regulation under DPHHS, instead of the state Department of Labor and Industry. That agency received 58 complaints about the programs during 12 years, but no program was significantly sanctioned.
This story will be updated.