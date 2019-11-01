Students in kindergarten through age 24 are invited to enter the annual Martin Luther King Jr. essay and art contest by responding to one of two quotes attributed to King. The quotes: "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice." And "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."
The writing portion may be an essay, poem or letter of no more than 250 words. Handwritten or typed work will be accepted. The artwork must be an original drawing, painting, print, collage or other 2-D media on 8½-by-11 inch paper.
On the back of each entry include the student’s full name, grade, school, home address and telephone number. Entries must be received at the Missoulian by Thursday, Dec. 20. We cannot guarantee submissions will be returned, with the exception of the winning entries.
You have free articles remaining.
Winners will receive cash prizes, be featured in the Missoulian and recognized at the annual MLK community celebration Monday, Jan. 20. Winners will be awarded in five categories: grades K-2, grades 3-5, grades 6-8, grades 9-12, and post 12th grade (up to age 24).
Send entries to MLK Contest, Missoulian, P.O. Box 8029, Missoula, MT 59807.
The contest is sponsored by the Missoulian, MLK Jr. Day Planning Committee and EmpowerMT. Contact Jamar Galbreath at 406-541-6891 or jamar@empowermt.org with questions.