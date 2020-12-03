Students invited to enter MLK contest

Students in kindergarten through grade 12 are invited to enter the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay and art contest by responding to one of two quotes attributed to King. The quotes: "And I must say tonight that a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it America has failed to hear? ... It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice and humanity” or “The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges.”
The writing portion may be an essay, poem or letter of no more than 250 words. Handwritten or typed work will be accepted. The artwork must be an original drawing, painting, print, collage or other 2-D media on 8½-by-11 inch paper.
On the back of each entry include the student’s full name, grade, school, home address and telephone number. Entries must be received at the Missoulian by Friday, Dec. 11. We cannot guarantee submissions will be returned, with the exception of the winning entries.
Winners will receive cash prizes, be featured in the Missoulian and recognized at the virtual MLK community celebration Monday, Jan. 18. Winners will be awarded in five categories: grades K-2, grades 3-5, grades 6-8, grades 9-12, and post 12th grade (up to age 24).
Send entries to MLK Contest, Missoulian, P.O. Box 8029, Missoula, MT 59807.
The contest is sponsored by the Missoulian, MLK Jr. Day Planning Committee and EmpowerMT. Contact Loni Neilson-Kattell at 541-6891 or loni@empowermt.org with questions.
