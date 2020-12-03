Students invited to enter MLK contest

Students in kindergarten through grade 12 are invited to enter the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay and art contest by responding to one of two quotes attributed to King. The quotes: "And I must say tonight that a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it America has failed to hear? ... It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice and humanity” or “The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges.”