Study: Depleted wolf packs unlikely to welcome immigrants

Collecting those sample required weeks deep in the Idaho and Canadian backcountry hiking to rendezvous sites and collecting hundreds of samples of wolf poop. Rendezvous sites are where packs establish a den for wolf pups between mid-March and mid-June.

Once at the site, researchers would howl, hoping to hear responses from pups and adults. That allowed them to estimate how many animals were in the pack. They spent hours scouring the ground, collecting as much wolf scat as possible. Analyzed DNA samples from the scat gave them the number of wolves in the pack and who was, or was not, coming and going.

Bassing, who was at the time a field technician, said it was some of the most enjoyable field work she’s done.

“Every once in a while we would get some wolf pups to howl back at us, which is the best feeling ever,” she said. “That made weeks of toil feel so cool.”

Although the study challenges the long-held understanding of how wolf immigration works, it isn’t necessarily an indictment of previous research, Ausband said. In part, those studies done decades ago focused heavily on wolves in Canada and Alaska. There, with a larger wolf population, the immigration dynamic may be different.