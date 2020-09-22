Supreme Court: PSC decision violated laws against solar developers

"It is clear that at nearly every step … the PSC chose arbitrary and unlawful methodologies that resulted in deflating the economic feasibility of MTSUN's project."

The Public Service Commission regulates utilities in Montana and is made up of five elected representatives, currently all Republican, from across the state. Commission spokesman Drew Zinecker did not respond to a call or email Tuesday afternoon seeking comment. A call to the PSC's main number rang but did not go to voicemail.

Mark Klein, an MTSUN developer, was also not available for comment.

In August, the state's high court also ruled in favor of separate solar developers in a different case against the PSC, Northwestern and the Montana Consumer Counsel. In that case, the Supreme Court upheld a District Court ruling that found state regulators knew their actions would hurt solar development when they suspended a federal law requiring companies to buy power from alternative energy sources, Yellowstone Public Radio reported.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.