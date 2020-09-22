Supreme Court: PSC decision violated laws against solar developers

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a unanimous decision overruling the Public Service Commission's rejection of a proposed solar energy facility development near Billings.
The decision upholds a District Court judge's ruling that the PSC had violated state and federal law by shortening a contract for MTSUN solar farm to provide power to NorthWestern Energy from 25 years to 15 years, which would have likely killed the solar project.
One commissioner, Bob Lake, had been caught on a hot mic acknowledging the contracts would harm the solar industry, the Billings Gazette reported in 2017. Republican Lake of Hamilton represents the district that includes Missoula.
The federal Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act forbids the PSC from creating such trouble for alternative energy producers, and mandates that state regulators like the PSC must give solar and wind energy developers the chance to compete on a level playing field.
"It is indisputable that the PSC's methodologies chosen combined with the reduced contract length had the effect of discouraging development of MTSUN's (qualifying facility) project, which is contrary to PURPA," Chief Justice Mike McGrath wrote in Tuesday's decision.
"It is clear that at nearly every step … the PSC chose arbitrary and unlawful methodologies that resulted in deflating the economic feasibility of MTSUN's project."
The Public Service Commission regulates utilities in Montana and is made up of five elected representatives, currently all Republican, from across the state. Commission spokesman Drew Zinecker did not respond to a call or email Tuesday afternoon seeking comment. A call to the PSC's main number rang but did not go to voicemail.
Mark Klein, an MTSUN developer, was also not available for comment.
In August, the state's high court also ruled in favor of separate solar developers in a different case against the PSC, Northwestern and the Montana Consumer Counsel. In that case, the Supreme Court upheld a District Court ruling that found state regulators knew their actions would hurt solar development when they suspended a federal law requiring companies to buy power from alternative energy sources, Yellowstone Public Radio reported.
This story will be updated.
