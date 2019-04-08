Local law enforcement are reportedly investigating a possible homicide after a 46-year-old woman's body was found Sunday evening.
Missoula Police Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said in a press release at noon on Monday the woman's body was found in an access tunnel under I-90, adjacent to the 1100 block of East Broadway. The police were alerted to the body around 7 p.m. Sunday, he said.
"Detectives were called to the scene and an investigation is currently underway into the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death," he said in the release.
The University of Montana alerted students and faculty by text Monday morning.
"Missoula Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 46-year-old female, whose body was found last night in the area of East Broadway and I90," the release states. "The deceased is not a student or employee of the University.
"The proximity of the incident to the campus and the ongoing investigation is prompting UMPD to issue this alert."
No further details were immediately available.
