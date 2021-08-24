Teen's 'Remembrance Run' from tribal school stirs emotions

YERINGTON, Nev. — The significance of his "Remembrance Run" didn't sink in until Ku Stevens was finishing up the two-day, 50-mile (80-kilometer) trek across the high desert from Carson City to Yerington to honor the memories of ancestors who were removed from their families and sent to the Stewart Indian School.

The school that operated on the south edge of Carson City from 1890 to 1980 was one of about 350 across the U.S. and Canada created to force the assimilation of Native Americans.

The Yerington High school senior's great-grandfather, Frank "Togo" Quinn, escaped from the school three times — the first when he was 8 years old, finding his way back to his family more than a century ago.

"Running down that hill and seeing my valley and seeing my home and my people's land out here, goosebumps all the way down," Stevens told the Reno Gazette Journal after he finished the run on Aug. 15.

"Thinking what it would be like to be a kid, coming over those hills and trying to get here. Realizing you're safe, at least until they come to get you again," he said.

Stevens, a national-caliber track athlete who runs cross-country for Yerington about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Reno, reflected on how much more difficult it would have been when Quinn first escaped in 1913.