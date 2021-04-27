Tester, Daines Encourage Montanans to Get Vaccinated In New PSA

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two men each illegally shot a gray wolf on private property from a helicopter in the Big Hole Valley near Wisdom in March.
Resting with his back against a tree, a bloodied and dazed Carl Mock called 911 after being severely mauled by a 410-pound male grizzly bear on Thursday.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced state-level population data Monday, showing Montana with just enough growth to shed its at-large status. Montana last had two House seats in 1992.
Big changes are underway in the small central Montana town of Winifred, where a former resident has committed millions of dollars for a school that will transform the face of local education.
Montana reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and four more of its residents have died due to the virus.
Republicans on Monday decried several important changes made in the Senate.
Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday signed a bill that prohibits state and local law enforcement in Montana from enforcing federal bans on firearms, ammunition and magazines.
Montana reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and five more residents have died due to the virus.
Montana reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and the number of confirmed active cases in the state rose to 1,047 people.
"The governor signed SB215 into law to protect the freedom of people of all faiths to exercise their sincerely held religious beliefs," a spokesperson for the Governor's Office said Thursday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.