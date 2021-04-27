 Skip to main content
Tester, Daines Encourage Montanans to Get Vaccinated In New PSA
Tester, Daines Encourage Montanans to Get Vaccinated In New PSA

U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are teaming up to release a Public Service Announcement (PSA) encouraging Montanans to make an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
