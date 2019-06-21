Sen. Jon Tester believes Montana’s two remaining Job Corps centers could still face closure after the 2020 election despite a recent reprieve.
“My concern is that after the election they'll shut 'em down,” the Montana Democrat told reporters after a Missoula town hall Friday.
Just two days ago, Montana’s congressional delegation was celebrating this program, after the U.S. Departments of Labor and Agriculture announced that they would not follow through on a plan to close or transfer all of the U.S. Forest Service’s 25 Job Corps centers. That plan would have closed the Anaconda Job Corps and transferred the Trapper Creek Job Corps to the Department of Labor for privatization.
That outcome has been averted for now, but Tester believes that they'll be under threat again.
“My concern is because a lot of pressure was put on these folks [not to close the centers], because we're coming into an election year, that after the election year, immediately they will cut them down and eliminate these” Job Corps centers.
“I don't think that's a good idea now, and I don't think it'd be a good idea after the election,” Tester said.
To keep the centers open after that date, Tester and Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, have introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. It would prohibit U.S. Forest Service Job Corps centers from being transferred out of that agency or closed — absent a health or safety risk — through January 2025.
The National Defense Authorization Act, an annual must-pass defense funding bill, is currently in committee. The amendment will need to be adopted as part of the final legislation.
Tester sang Job Corps’ praises during the town hall, which drew well more than 100 residents to the Holiday Inn Missoula Downtown. “They train folks ... who probably have a greater chance of being on welfare lines than they do of being employed,” he said.
Montana has already seen one Job Corps Center closure this year. The Kicking Horse Job Corps in Ronan, operated by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes under contract with the Department of Labor, closed its doors at the end of February. No students were enrolled there at the time; the tribes had been working to address safety and operational issues raised by the Department.
Tribal spokesperson Rob McDonald said that they were still exploring their options and had not contacted Congress. Tester said he would be glad to take action on that issue if asked by the tribes.