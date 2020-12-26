The virus will not win

In Montana, we know how to withstand storms, whether the air fills with snow and rain or comes poisoned with a life-threatening virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 made the word "normal" seem useless. What's normal about losing almost a thousand grandparents, wives, husbands, children and friends in Montana alone to a foe that won't show itself except by the devastation it leaves behind?

Big Sky Country is big enough that all 1 million of us could spread out at seven persons per square mile, but we found it hard to keep six feet apart. We drive a hundred miles for a basketball game or a cousin's wedding or just to hear some good music, and then turn around and sleep in our own beds that night. That was normal.

But just as we shovel out of blizzards, we shoulder the challenges of staying safe against a viral enemy. We found ways to play our songs, feed our friends, and keep body and mind healthy. We found out how fast good things can get taken away. How opportunities can wither like an unvisited huckleberry patch. How life happens when you're busy making plans, and life sometimes means death.