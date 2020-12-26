The virus will not win

Nancy Hausermann used her $1,200 stimulus money from the federal government to purchase food for those in need in Polson last April. Hausermann offered free food to her community from a small stand on the side of Rocky Point Road.
Jim Avila gets tested for COVID-19 by Adessa Durglo, a registered nurse with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Tribal Health Department, during a drive-thru testing clinic in Pablo in June. Tribal and public health officials, hospital staff, a tribal nonprofit and the Montana National Guard assisted in four days of testing on the Flathead Reservation.
Pastor Molly Sasser-Goehner of Immanuel Lutheran Church preaches in an empty sanctuary in March. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the church switched from in-person services to streaming online.
Sgt. Ryan Chavera with the Montana National Guard helps with food and mask distribution at the Poverello Center in August. For the following two weeks, the Montana National Guard assisted in day-to-day tasks at the Poverello Center.
Members of the Missoula Symphony Orchestra rehearse at a ranch near Kelly Island west of Missoula in August. The symphony began streaming performances for the 2020-21 season, as the pandemic forced the closure of nearly all music and arts venues across the state.
Hellgate High School volleyball head coach Brittany Tilleman, right, watches her team scrimmage during practice in August. The pandemic led to the cancellation of sports events at every level.
Mark Jimick, an assembler at Coaster Cycles, constructs a face shield at the shop in Bonner in April. Coaster Cycles was awarded contracts through Providence Medical Group as well as the New York Department of Health to produce 650,000 face shields.
Burns Street Bistro manager Hannah Eller wipes down the menus at the restaurant in April. The establishment was one of many to switch to a takeout model, encouraging patrons to order ahead and pay with a card if possible.
Please use to mockup B1 photo page
In Montana, we know how to withstand storms, whether the air fills with snow and rain or comes poisoned with a life-threatening virus.
The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 made the word "normal" seem useless. What's normal about losing almost a thousand grandparents, wives, husbands, children and friends in Montana alone to a foe that won't show itself except by the devastation it leaves behind?
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Big Sky Country is big enough that all 1 million of us could spread out at seven persons per square mile, but we found it hard to keep six feet apart. We drive a hundred miles for a basketball game or a cousin's wedding or just to hear some good music, and then turn around and sleep in our own beds that night. That was normal.
But just as we shovel out of blizzards, we shoulder the challenges of staying safe against a viral enemy. We found ways to play our songs, feed our friends, and keep body and mind healthy. We found out how fast good things can get taken away. How opportunities can wither like an unvisited huckleberry patch. How life happens when you're busy making plans, and life sometimes means death.
This page recalls a few of the ways Missoulians found to persevere through the pandemic of 2020. We offer it as proof that we will not fall to this virus. In the words of Missoula poet Richard Hugo: "Believe you and I sing tiny and wise and could if we had to eat stone and go on."