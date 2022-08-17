‘Ticking time bomb’: Bynum paleontologist warns we're missing most ominous climate threat

AUGUSTA – On the northern tip of a trench the length of a football field, against the mesmerizing backdrop of the Rocky Mountain Front’s limestone reefs, David Trexler has interrupted a sobering dissertation on climate to tout his most recent dinosaur discovery to a half-dozen paleontology enthusiasts.

Chest-high on the trough rim lay a scattering of granite-hued bone fragments, each exposed to a blistering sun’s rays for the first time after some 75-80 million years preserved in the Two Medicine Formation’s alkali powder. What Trexler knows so far is that many of the multi-species bones unearthed on a remote section of a private ranch are from a new breed of duck-billed dinosaur.

“Probably the most complete and spectacular bone bed I’ve worked on,” said Trexler, a lifelong resident of nearby Bynum and paleontologist for a half-century. “The bones sticking out of the ground are so plentiful you can’t take a step without stepping on fragments.”

Trexler sees more than the Earth’s distant past in dig sites like this along the Front, one of the richest sources of dinosaur remains in North America and where his mother, Marion Brandvold, made a paradigm-shifting dino discovery a few ridges away at Egg Mountain in 1978.

He also connects the dots to an ominous outcome for humans if climate-crisis deniers and activists alike – he’s equally exasperated with both – don’t view what he describes as a “ticking time bomb” through a more holistic and urgent lens.

Trexler, 67, a third-generation Montanan who was raised a Creationist and biblical literalist, first revealed his apocalyptic scientific hypothesis in 2012 in his self-published book “Becoming Dinosaurs.” In it he warned that natural warming accelerated by humans is hurtling us toward a catastrophe that could be a mere century away.

It's a conviction he’s literally praying will be scientifically refuted. But 10 years later, it's only been reinforced.

“The really sad thing is pretty much everything I said in that book has been backed up just right down the line,” said Trexler, tanned with thinning fair hair and a stocky frame hugged by jeans and a cream Two Medicine Dinosaur Center safari shirt. “Ten years ago I said we had 30 to 40 years to do something before we’re just casual bystanders to our own demise. And now we’ve used up 10 of it.”

That “problem” boils down not to the oft-bandied carbon dioxide (CO2) buildup but to two rarely heard words: Methane clathrate.

Clathrate, also gas hydrates or “fire ice”, lurks beneath the Arctic tundra and the ocean floor at depths of 1,000 to 3,000 feet. About 53% of the world’s carbon is trapped in the weirdly shaped, watery, crystalline caves.

When they melt, methane (CH4) is released to the surface and into the atmosphere, where it's a greenhouse gas with 20-25 times more potency than CO2, albeit with a much shorter lifespan. Many scientists expect an average global temperature rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius will trigger clathrate melting; they predict 2-degree warming by 2030 and 4 degrees in a century or so.

Trexler said methane from melting clathrate is likely responsible for three of Earth’s five mass extinctions, most significantly the Permian-Triassic event that wiped out 90% of life 250 million years ago.

He wants desperately to be debunked, he adds, but he’s convinced humans are missing “the big picture” and potentially facilitating a sixth die-off sparing only small pockets of survivors, at best.

“I would be the first person jumping for joy if somebody is able to prove me wrong because I don’t want to see (life) come to an end in a methane clathrate meltdown,” he said. “I am unfortunately fairly confident that I am right.”

Trexler isn't alone.

Steve Running, professor emeritus of ecosystem and conservation sciences at the University of Montana and an early consultant on Trexler's book, has raised flags about Arctic methane. Daniel Dorritie, a former University of Califonria-Davis paleontologist, was one of the first to sound the alarm in 2007 when he wrote "Killer In Our Midst: Methane Catastrophes in Earth's Past ... And Near Future?"

Wrote Dorritie: "What happened at the end of the Permian is long, long ago but not far, far away."

Trexler’s path to an equally dire conclusion began in the 1970s in a coulee near Bynum, an unincorporated settlement of 30 souls sandwiching U.S. Highway 287 just north of Choteau. It’s best known for the dinosaur center, which features the baby bones his mother discovered, and the Trex Agate Shop, which the family founded and now modestly supports Trexler’s paleontology endeavors.

Brandvold was a colorful Bynum homesteader's daughter whose 2014 obituary, after her death at 102, boasts of ballroom dancing with Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly and Rudolph Valentino. She married Clifford “Trex” Trexler at age 15 in 1927.

David, their second child, made his first dinosaur discovery near Bynum at age 16 in 1971 and was smitten. His mother cordoned off the back of “The Rock Shop” for the state's second dino display: A set of duck-billed dorsal spines.

Trexler recalls with a chuckle that Marion, who found her first bone in 1917, didn’t care much for the dusty digging, and so she would wander off to search the prairie alone. One late afternoon in 1978, while he and his wife, Laurie, were returning to their vehicle from a dig, they found her perched like a peacock on a mound of dirt.

“She had this big smile on her face saying, ‘Look what I found!’ “ Trexler recalled.

Marion held up a partial vertebrae from a baby dinosaur. As the trio scoured the area, they found nearly two dozen more fragments from Maiasaura.

The world's first discovery of dinosaur nests and eggs – hence, Egg Mountain – completely redefined understanding of dinosaurs. It's now known they lived in large herds, hunted in packs, nested in colonies, cared for their young and, Trexler said, “did all the cool things we assign to mammals and birds.”

At the time, Trexler’s own paleontology work was just hitting stride.

He’d earned an undergraduate degree at the University of Great Falls (now Providence), later a master’s from the University of Calgary and has 15 publications to his name. He became a pilot and a mechanic while learning to operate a backhoe, a useful skill on digs like his most recent find. Trexler also helped jump-start a water system as a founding member of the Bynum Water & Sewer District.

“Quirky but brilliant,” is how he’s described by longtime Choteau Acantha co-owner and editor Melody Martinsen, who grew up with the Trexlers in Bynum. “One of the most intelligent people I know.”

Through his dino digs, Trexler’s fascination with Earth’s history took him back long before the creatures he studies went extinct some 65 million years ago. He was particularly struck by what precipitated the Permian-Triassic event: A lengthy cooling period followed by sudden warming as the planet sought equilibrium.

“The Earth,” he said, “was in the exact flux that it is today.”

In 2001, Trexler read an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report and was “irritated” at data limited to an anthropocentric “15,000-year hockey stick”. Trexler said he asked an author why the Earth’s previous 4½ billion years weren’t considered and was told, “Oh, that’s irrelevant. Climate has changed since then.”

“Isn’t that the point?“ he recalls saying.

Back then, Trexler thought humans would simply adapt to warming. The loss of farmland at the Equator, for example, would be offset by new opportunities in, say, the Northwest Territories.

“But that all just went out the window when I got to looking at what Earth actually does when it reaches this stage,” he said. “People talk about the big five extinction events and if you look at those, at least three undoubtedly are caused by methane clathrate buildup and melt. We really do need to do some research on these extinction event settings.”

Thus motivated to write “Becoming Dinosaurs”, Trexler reached out to Running, who was on the board of the IPCC when it won a Nobel Peace Price in 2007 and also has published “The 5 Stages of Climate Grief.”

“His book is an interesting way to try to connect to the public on the climate issue," Running said. "Weaving in all his paleontology, which seems like everybody likes to hear about, and then trying to use that as a platform to be talking about how the Earth is now going into a new phase, and that there have been similar phases in the distant past, but that this one is coming up on us in years instead of millennia.”

Methane, often derided as the bovine-flatulence gas, only recently has begun to bubble up in mainstream climate conversation.

Accelerated permafrost thawing is dramatically disrupting ecosystems and damaging infrastructure in Siberia to the extent that Russian president Vladimir Putin, who famously dismissed warming by saying his people will “spend less on fur coats”, concedes concern about the methane threat. Meanwhile, a North Pole ocean-floor survey has found strange pocks similar to the moon surface.

On Wednesday, researchers at the University of California-Santa Barbara revealed new evidence about how warming defrosted frozen methane deposits and caused the polar ice sheets to collapse 125,000 years ago, and drew comparisons to "the present accelerated melting of ice sheets in the Northern Hemisphere".

“That’s exactly what David’s book is about,” Martinsen said. “It’s happening. We’re seeing it. And he wrote about it 10 years ago.”

And yet …

“The real problem is we’ve got this ticking time bomb in the ocean that’s going to do us in if we don’t diffuse it,” Trexler said. “Nobody is dealing with this. I heard one of the climate people saying, ‘We gotta do this, we gotta do that’, and when somebody asked specifically what happens with this methane release, the guy just flat said, ‘If that starts happening on a regional scale, all bets are off. Life is over.’

“But there’s no plan. It’s, ‘Let’s just throw our hands in the air and die with the rest of the species we’re trying to protect and there’s nothing we can about it.’ And that’s just wrong. We can't let this happen — until we're ready for it.”

Not all scientists who study methane are as alarmed. For example, a 2017 report by the U.S. Geological Survey and University of Rochester titled “Gas Hydrate Breakdown Unlikely to Cause Massive Greenhouse Gas Release” concludes methane emissions from the ocean are “far smaller than greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere from human activities”.

“I deal with questions from the public asking, “Is this guy over the edge or is he about right?’ " Running said. "I respect anybody like him who is willing to be a little more aggressive in what they would do and how fast they’d do it because I’d say, ‘Maybe you’re right and I’m the chicken’. So I’m not about ready to call you out if you’re ready to do things quicker than I am. And I look at other friends who aren’t as willing as I am.

"Either way, a societal transformation has to happen. We really don’t have a choice. It’s a matter of how fast and how much pain it’ll entail.”

Running, who calls Trexler's paleontology credentials "impeccable", added he isn’t yet as concerned about ocean clathrate because while "certainly the reservoir is huge, I don’t see it going anywhere any time soon.”

“I’m more nervous about the Arctic and boreal regions, and the frozen methane under peat lands," he said. "If they started to melt and release it would be really bad news.”

Dire projections notwithstanding, Trexler does provide solutions.

He said the technology exists — or at least the potential to create the technology — to delay the inevitable and adjust. A must, he said, is to restore one molecule of carbon to the Earth for every molecule harvested.

Carbon sequestration already is occurring, but gasses aren’t restored to the ground. Trexler points to an approved ethanol plant in California as an example of misguided environmentalism: Nearly 100% of the CO2 will be captured but sold to industry.

“So what difference does that make?” he asks.

Trexler says we clearly need to wean from fossil fuels but also dismisses electric cars and wind farms because of the energy required to sustain them. He likes solar but notes limitations. He’s a believer in geothermal and hydropower but acknowledges warming means a drier planet and a less-reliable water supply, as residents along the over-tapped Colorado River and in Europe are discovering.

Trexler’s ambitious vision calls for carefully mining methane from the oceans and tundra, stripping the hydrogen for energy, then re-reburying the carbon deep in landfills.

To date, though, he has been a voice literally in, or on the edge of, the wilderness. He’s had audiences with the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) and IPCC but allows that he’s “an outlier.”

When attending a paleo-science research conference a few years ago, he says he was greeted by a group leader and told, “I’ve read your work and you’re going to be really disappointed with us.” Why? Funding was contingent upon studying the 15,000-year prism only.

“This is the short-sightedness of politics versus science,” Trexler said, adding that “80 to 90 percent of what’s published, either side, is if not agenda-driven at least agenda-related.”

Trexler’s messaging is also hindered by the need to support his family. His primary source of income is The Rock Shop. He also works as a mechanic and machinist, and uses a backhoe for more traditional jobs.

Trexler spends less time at the dinosaur center but more frequently paces the 100 yards between his modest white home and The Rock Shop since the death of his stepfather and shopkeeper John Brandvold two years ago from COVID-19.

“I can’t afford to go do research because I’m busy trying to keep a roof over my head,” he said.

Though a community fixture, Trexler knows his climate outlook doesn’t resonate much along the Front, a largely conservative area that skews toward skepticism.

But he is unbowed.

“It just demonstrates that David isn’t afraid to take an unpopular position if he believes in it,” Martinsen said. “He follows the science and he’s not afraid.”

Trexler confronts an opposite obstacle with former fellow Creationists. Many embrace climate disaster as the climax of biblical prophecy.

“They say, ‘Oh, so that’s how it’s going to happen!’ “ Trexler said, adding that he's evolved to a non-denominational believer who “struggled a long time to understand why a rock and fossil record could be so full of information and still be created by God.

"It really comes down to one explanation, and that is if this whole planet is actually created by God or all of these things happened by natural processes, then those same rock layers are telling us a message from God himself — a deliberate warning that this cataclysm could happen if we’re not paying attention and doing something about it.”

For Trexler, the urgency is compounded by discovering last year he has prostate cancer. The prognosis is hopeful, he said, but it’s a reminder every minute is precious.

Trexler doesn’t have the agility he once had on dino digs, but he couldn’t resist grabbing a small pick and chiseling away in the trench while stealing mountain glimpses. He jokes that if he could find dinosaur bones anywhere it’d be on a beach in the Bahamas, but the towering reefs of the Front rate a close second.

His mission in the time he has left is to ensure generations after him are around to unearth more ancient history beneath a mesmerizing backdrop.

“I only hope,” he said, “that I live long enough to see us make real positive changes that might actually save our species.”