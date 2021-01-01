Tiny needle, big result: Native leaders fight vaccine hesitancy

Barnett took it as a “win” when he found the All Nations Health Center’s staff vaccine refusal rate was the same as that of a non-cultural-specific local health center. Some of the staff refused because they’re young and healthy and it is a precious resource, Barnett said. He acknowledged some staff members refused out of concern about whether the vaccine was safe.

“The fact that we see Native people accepting the vaccine at the same rates as non-Native people I think is a huge win, because historically it would not have gone that way and I do think it has to do with the approach we’ve taken,” Barnett said.

All Nations Health Center got 100 vaccine doses and used 33 to date. The next group they plan to vaccinate are high risk individuals and elders in Native American communities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Micro-targeting

Yi Tenen’s belief is that the way to help change minds about vaccination is to micro-target communities across the country in a similar way to Barnett’s strategy.

His team will collect the conversations of people in vaccine-hesitant communities online and then analyze what is being said to try to understand the reasons behind the hesitancy. Step one is to observe and understand. Step two is to help craft outreach campaigns based on the data about these conversations.