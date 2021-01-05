TNC adds big Blackfoot acreage to public

A 12,000-acre swath of forest between Bonner and Seeley Lake has moved into public ownership through a deal with the Nature Conservancy and the U.S. Forest Service.

The transfer includes a hunk of Wisherd Ridge as it extends into the Gold Creek basin on the eastern edge of the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area. It also consolidates much of the “checkerboard” property lines dating back to the time when Plum Creek Timber Co. owned every other square mile of the forest west of Placid Lake.

“All of this ground has seen some significant logging,” said TNC Western Montana Land Protection Director Chris Bryant. “But it’s set up to be in good shape. And there are a lot of little refugia of past climates, where there are a lot of larch and large groves of Pacific yew, cedar stands, and even some mountain hemlock which is unusual for this part of Montana. Wisherd Ridge holds a lot of water in wintertime, which makes it a productive site from a forest perspective.”