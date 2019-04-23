SHELBY — Authorities say two people are dead but a hostage is safe after an incident that occurred in northern Montana.
The Toole County Sheriff's Office says the incident began Monday morning when deputies were called to a residence in the small town of Kevin, north of Shelby. They found a dead man.
It was then discovered that a male suspect had taken a female at gunpoint from the Kevin residence to his home in Shelby where the suspect barricaded himself and the female hostage.
The female hostage was eventually released but the suspect opened fire from inside the residence on officers, who returned fire. The man was found dead.
The names of those involved were not released.
The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.