Tree map: Program catalogs every grove in the U.S. forest

Combine those two gigantic wads of information with topographic details like elevation, slope and sun exposure, apply some machine-learning algorithms, and the result is a computer program that can look at any of those 2.8 billion pixels and impute the kind, condition and characteristics of all the trees inside.

“Click on any pixel on the map,” Riley said, “and it will pull up a list of trees — say, 40 trees, 30 of them Ponderosa pine, these sizes, all derived from the other maps.”

With that information, a wildland fire incident manager can tell a ground crew to avoid building a line on a hillside covered with hazardous dead snags. Planners looking for places to light prescribed fires can target those snag areas, or places with low amounts of scenic or loggable older trees. Loggers can estimate more precisely how much marketable wood they can expect from a timber sale. Biologists can pinpoint prime wildlife habitat.

“The snag maps produced by this are already available,” Finney said, adding they have been field-tested in actual 2020 wildfires. The maps can be downloaded to a firefighter’s cellphone.