Prior to Wednesday's town hall in Kalispell, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes met with the U.S. negotiating team about the Columbia River Treaty, said Rich Janssen, director of the tribes' Natural Resources Department.
The current treaty provides for flood control and power generation. Janssen said that the Salish and Kootenai Tribes would like to see an "ecosystem function" added to the revised agreement, one that would give ecological protection equal importance to the other two components.
"Us tribes have been part of the (Columbia River) system long before the first dam was constructed," he said, also noting that culturally sensitive sites were flooded by dam construction.
Janssen said that the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes had wanted a place in the renegotiations. While the talks are taking place solely between the two countries' governments, he said that "the Department of State is doing their due diligence," and that the tribes would continue to push for an ecosystem function.