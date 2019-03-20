The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have reiterated their goal to place the National Bison Range in federal trust ownership for them.
A Wednesday press release announced that the tribes had notified Montana’s congressional delegation and the U.S. Department of the Interior that they would like to revisit a 2016 proposal to place the Bison Range in trust status.
The tribes have long sought a greater role in this National Wildlife Refuge, which was established on lands within the Flathead Indian Reservation in 1908. In 2016, they formed a Bison Range Working Group that drafted legislation to place the refuge into federal trust ownership for the tribes, while still requiring bison conservation and public access.
Their proposal drew a lawsuit from an environmental group called Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), which claimed that it violated the National Environmental Policy Act, and that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to complete a legally required Comprehensive Conservation Plan for the refuge. As the lawsuit sat in court, the Fish and Wildlife Service began this planning process, and included the option of placing it in trust.
In spring 2017, then-Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced that he had “changed course” and would not transfer the Bison Range out of the National Wildlife Refuge system. PEER settled its lawsuit against the Fish and Wildlife Service in January 2018. Under the terms of that agreement, the agency is now preparing a Comprehensive Conservation Plan for the refuge.
But the tribes’ Wednesday press release quoted Tribal Chairman Ronald Trahan as saying that “we continue to believe that restoration of the Bison Range to federal trust ownership for the Tribes is the best solution. It is also historically just. The Tribes work hard as natural resource and wildlife managers and we look forward to extending our work at the Bison Range.”
It said the tribes had reached out to Montana’s congressional delegation and the Interior Department about placing it in trust status.
“Under Secretary Zinke’s leadership, our relationship with the Service and the Department has continued to grow and we’ve continued to work with the Service on Bison Range issues and projects. There is a strong case to be made for restoration, and we feel like now is a good time to make it,” tribal spokesperson Rob McDonald wrote in an email.
Tom France, regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation, is already enthused about the prospect.
“The National Wildlife Federation has long supported efforts by the Salish and Kootenai Tribes to assume management and ownership of the National Bison Range,” he said, predicting that the tribes would “do the best job of protecting bison and telling visitors to the Bison Range the story of bison conservation and the tribes’ role in it.”
But it’s still early in the process. “We’re really just getting out of the gate” at this point, McDonald said.
Several questions await a restoration proposal before it can move forward. It’s not yet clear whether the legislation the Bison Range Working Group prepared in 2016 would be reopened for public input, or how — if at all — it meshes with the ongoing Comprehensive Conservation Plan effort, which currently has a target completion date of July 12.
The Fish and Wildlife Service had committed itself to preparing one of these documents — which run hundreds of pages and provide detailed guidance for refuge managers — for the Bison Range and the other units of the National Bison Range Complex when it settled its lawsuit with PEER in 2018.
Because the two parties reached that settlement, the courts never ruled on the group’s claim that the 2016 trust proposal violated the National Environmental Policy Act. But senior counsel Paula Dinerstein said that “clearly, PEER as an organization and the plaintiffs in our previous lawsuit don’t support this,” voicing concerns about the selling and transferring of federal lands.
She also pointed out that “we really know very little about this (proposal) at this time.”
A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the agency “continues working cooperatively with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) as we move forward with a Comprehensive Conservation Planning process to guide future management of the national wildlife refuge. … The Service is aware of this proposal and does not have further comment at this time."
In an emailed statement, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said that “I strongly believe in tribal sovereignty and look forward to reviewing the details of this proposal. … Any successful effort to restore the bison range to the tribe must guarantee public access, include local input, and be backed by Montana's entire Congressional delegation — otherwise it won’t go anywhere in Congress."
The offices of Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte, both Republicans, did not responds to requests for comment.