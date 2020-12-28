Troy land deal creates wildlife corridor

A purchase agreement just before Christmas provided a welcome present for wildlife in northwest Montana.

The Wild River deal brokered by the Vital Ground Foundation and Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative provides 125 contiguous acres along the Kootenai River near Troy that will serve as a wildlife travel corridor. The property near the confluence of the Kootenai and Yaak rivers forms a natural bottleneck for animals moving between the Cabinet and Purcell mountain ranges.

“This is a big deal because it helps bolster the recovery of grizzly bears in Northwest Montana,” Y2Y program coordinator Jessie Grossman wrote in an email. “It provides a stepping stone for them to reconnect with neighboring populations, which is critical for their long-term survival. Biologists believe this project helps reconnect fragmented grizzly populations between the Yellowstone area and the Canadian border, so this matters for grizzly bear health on an international scale.”

