Troy land deal creates wildlife corridor

A purchase agreement just before Christmas provided a welcome present for wildlife in northwest Montana.
The Wild River deal brokered by the Vital Ground Foundation and Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative provides 125 contiguous acres along the Kootenai River near Troy that will serve as a wildlife travel corridor. The property near the confluence of the Kootenai and Yaak rivers forms a natural bottleneck for animals moving between the Cabinet and Purcell mountain ranges.
“This is a big deal because it helps bolster the recovery of grizzly bears in Northwest Montana,” Y2Y program coordinator Jessie Grossman wrote in an email. “It provides a stepping stone for them to reconnect with neighboring populations, which is critical for their long-term survival. Biologists believe this project helps reconnect fragmented grizzly populations between the Yellowstone area and the Canadian border, so this matters for grizzly bear health on an international scale.”
Vital Ground and Y2Y have been consolidating properties from willing sellers in the area since 2017. The Kootenai Valley divides the federally designated Cabinet-Yaak Grizzly Recovery area into two semi-isolated populations of grizzlies, each with 25 to 30 bears. Protecting habitat on the valley floor increases the chances those bears can interbreed and expand their numbers, according to Vital Ground Foundation spokesman Kevin Rhoades.
State and federal biologists have documented more than 30 other species of concern using the river corridor within a few miles of the acquisition. The habitat should improve conditions for moose and elk as well as bull trout and sturgeon.
“Locals know this spot as important wintering grounds for elk,” Grossman said. “It’s not only a benefit to endangered species, but also to a variety of wildlife valued by Montanans for activities like hunting that sustain our rural way of life.”
Major support for the Wild River Project came from the Cinnabar Foundation, Cross Charitable Foundation, Max and Victoria Dreyfus Foundation, First Interstate Bank Foundation, Thornton S. Glide, Jr. and Katrina D Glide Foundation, Montana Coffee Traders, the Pleiades Foundation, Weeden Foundation and numerous individual contributors.