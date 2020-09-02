Trump campaign sues Montana governor to halt mail ballots

Bullock’s August directive on mail ballots followed a request from county clerks across Montana. Counties have until Friday to decide whether to use mail ballots or go with traditional polling places; roughly 40 have already opted for mail ballots. The governor's directive requires counties to also make in-person voting available.

"I don’t know how we’d switch gears right now. It would very difficult. I don't know how it would be possible," said Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder Regina Plettenberg, a former head of the Montana Association of Clerks and Recorders.

A key reason so many counties opted for mail ballots was because of the difficulty of staffing poll locations, she said. Election judges tend to be older people who are in a high-risk category for the novel coronavirus. "I know there are so many counties out there that don't have enough trained people," Plettenberg said. Ravalli County's ballots have already gone to a printer, and absentee ballots to members of the military serving overseas are scheduled to go out Sept. 18. "I'm just going to move forward," even with the possibility the ballots might have to be reprinted, she said.

All 56 counties used mail ballots in the June 2 primary election, which saw a 41% turnout rate, the highest in a midterm primary since the 47% who voted in 1994 during Democratic President Bill Clinton’s first term.