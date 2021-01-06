Trump supporters rally at Missoula Courthouse

Hundreds of protesters in the nation’s capital stormed the Capitol around midday Wednesday, breaking into both the House and Senate chambers after the Congress members evacuated. Shortly after noon Montana time, one person was seen being hauled out of the Capitol on a stretcher with a bloody gunshot wound.

Rebecca Dawson was part of the pro-Trump gathering in Missoula. She said she could accept the fact that Trump lost the election if true, but she remained convinced that allegations of voter fraud needed to be investigated.

“I think there’s enough reported instances of irregularities, and people wanted transparency,” Dawson said. “People want to see the voting machines audited. They want to know that our government is listening to our voices. We feel ignored and marginalized.

“I think people are genuinely afraid,” Dawson added. “I think America was built on freedom — individual responsibility, freedom of choice. People feel those freedoms slipping away, piece by piece for security reasons. You can’t make that choice any more — it’s better for the government to make that choice for you.”

Nadine Burkett was on a coffee errand when she saw the gathering. She said she was surprised by the number of participants, adding she was aware of the simultaneous events in Washington, D.C.