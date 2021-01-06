Trump supporters rally at Missoula Courthouse

While supporters of President Donald Trump trashed the United States Capitol on Wednesday, a pro-Trump gathering in front of the Missoula County Courthouse attracted about 100 people waving signs and flags.
Most of the Missoula crowd concentrated around the Broadway sidewalk starting around noon Wednesday. They waved American flags and pro-Trump signs at passing motorists, some of whom honked in agreement while others swore or waved obscene hand gestures. Several had handguns on their belts. Only a few counter-protesters were visible, including one man silently waving a rainbow-striped Pride flag. Local police arrived to investigate one report of open weapons, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
Word of the rally started spreading on Tuesday, including a message in a closed Facebook group calling for a rally “in support of our president and our democracy. We will not be moved. See you there.” On Wednesday, a rally organizer who only identified himself as David said the gathering was not just about the “stolen election” but the fact Gianforte had pledged to rescind the mask mandate and Missoula officials intend to maintain it.
Some Trump supporters came across and they’re talking with some counter protestors #mtnews pic.twitter.com/pchO74uqaO— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) January 6, 2021
The crowd appeared to be mostly over 30 years old, although there were small groups of high-school-aged students. While many people were keeping track of national events on their mobile phones, the Missoula scene was decidedly more peaceful than what was happening in Washington, D.C. By 3:30 p.m., the crowd had dwindled to about 30 participants.
Hundreds of protesters in the nation’s capital stormed the Capitol around midday Wednesday, breaking into both the House and Senate chambers after the Congress members evacuated. Shortly after noon Montana time, one person was seen being hauled out of the Capitol on a stretcher with a bloody gunshot wound.
Rebecca Dawson was part of the pro-Trump gathering in Missoula. She said she could accept the fact that Trump lost the election if true, but she remained convinced that allegations of voter fraud needed to be investigated.
“I think there’s enough reported instances of irregularities, and people wanted transparency,” Dawson said. “People want to see the voting machines audited. They want to know that our government is listening to our voices. We feel ignored and marginalized.
“I think people are genuinely afraid,” Dawson added. “I think America was built on freedom — individual responsibility, freedom of choice. People feel those freedoms slipping away, piece by piece for security reasons. You can’t make that choice any more — it’s better for the government to make that choice for you.”
Nadine Burkett was on a coffee errand when she saw the gathering. She said she was surprised by the number of participants, adding she was aware of the simultaneous events in Washington, D.C.
“They stand for hate and that’s dumb — I’m not about it,” Burkett said. “I don’t stand for people that stand for hate like that. When you’re behind people that kill people in the streets — anyone with morals and values would say that’s wrong.”
Kinda conflicting about why the police were called, but some video #mtnews pic.twitter.com/yjPFjjReA7— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) January 6, 2021
Shortly after Brukett and a friend talked to a Missoulian reporter, two police cars pulled up with lights flashing and six police officers approached the two women while they were standing on the Broadway sidewalk. The women said the officers questioned them for several minutes, and told them somebody had reported they were “brandishing guns.” The women were not armed, and the police left without incident.
Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines were both in the Senate chambers on Wednesday and were evacuated. Tester tweeted a message stating he and his staff were safe, adding “the violent actions we are seeing today at our nation’s Capitol are an affront to our democracy and have no place in America.”
On Wednesday, Daines tweeted “I condemn any kind of violence and intimidation. This is unacceptable.”
Daines was one of 12 senators who intended to object to Wednesday’s official counting of Electoral College votes, which would finally certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. The individual states had already certified their election results, which gave Biden 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, in addition to a roughly 7-million popular vote margin.
Daines had also stated before Wednesday’s joint session of Congress that he wanted a special commission formed to investigate issues that “have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the presidential election outcome which needs further investigation for the credibility of our institutions.”