Tuesday coronavirus roundup: 2 monitored in MT

Montana has no confirmed cases of coronavirus but the state has two people currently under monitoring, according to most recent data from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Here's your weekday roundup of coronavirus news:
- The state has tested 15 people for the virus with all negative results; it has monitored 28 people, and 26 are in the clear. Two remain under monitoring, according to the DPHHS, which updates its data 5 p.m. daily.
- The specter of the spread reaching Montana appears to be affecting consumers. In a trip to the grocery store Monday, Missoulian reporter Patrick Reilly noted the following: "The Eastgate Albertsons supermarket was picked clean of hand sanitizer by Sunday, even though store staff had taped up signs asking shoppers to limit themselves to five items per trip when buying hand sanitizer, wipes and disinfectant sprays; toilet paper shelves were partially empty Monday." In Billings, some stores are limiting the number of items one person can buy, according to this story from the Billings Gazette.
- Montana's highest-grossing art auction was postponed in Great Falls out of caution over the spread of the coronavirus. In 2019, gross sales for the C.M. Russell Museum event totaled $4.7 million. The event hit a record $9.4 million in gross sales in 2016, which supports the museum's yearly operating budget. "We take this decision very seriously," said Tom Figarelle, executive director of the C.M. Russell Museum, in a press release. "Given the potential and likely spread of the coronavirus at The Russell events, we feel postponement is in the best interest of the Great Falls community and our patrons, staff, volunteers and partners."
- Local and state officials continue to prepare for the possible arrival of coronavirus. Tuesday morning, the Missoula City-County Health Department issued a news release noting the state has 200 test kits and they need to be used appropriately. "One of the most significant points of confusion is how the test works. The current test is not designed to screen people for their risk or exposure to the virus. It can only diagnose someone with COVID-19 who is showing symptoms." Cindy Farr, incident commander for the county's response team, said hopefully more resources become available. In the meantime, she said the community needs to work effectively with the resources it has, and prevention is key.
- Three western Montana state legislators and one candidate attended a recent Washington, D.C.-area conference where an attendee tested positive for coronavirus — and two of them were photographed with someone who had contact with the patient. That story here with their responses to whether they decided to self-quarantine.
- Montana State University has suspended school-sponsored international travel. Gazette reporter Matt Hoffman notes the ban lasts until March 22, the end of spring break, according to a release from university President Waded Cruzado.
- As of last week, the University of Montana had canceled one study abroad trip during spring break to China, Hong Kong and Macau, and officials anticipated they might cancel at least two other study abroad trips to China in the summer. Last week, reporter Matt Neuman talked with campus spokesperson Paula Short, who said the following in an email: “As you know, the situation internationally is very dynamic; we are monitoring and preparing for both eventualities (i.e. trips proceeding and cancellations)."
As the situation with the coronavirus develops in the West and around the globe, the Missoulian will provide updates on the state of affairs in Montana.
