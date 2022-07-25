 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK

Two climbers dead on Glacier peak

Two climbers have died on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park. 

The men, a 67-year-old from Columbia Falls and a 67-year-old from Kalispell, had been overdue to return from their outing since Friday. They had planned a two-day attempt on the mountain, considered one of the most difficult in the St. Mary region of the park.

Family members reported the men missing on Sunday and park rangers located their vehicle that day. Two Bear Air's helicopter searched unsuccessfully for them on Sunday until darkness fell. A Minuteman Aviation helicopter took over on Monday and located their bodies, according to a press release from Glacier National Park officials.

Efforts are underway to recover the bodies and their belongings. The climbers' names have not been released.

