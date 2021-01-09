Update: Missoula hillside peace sign vandalized with swastika

A large rock peace sign on a hill overlooking downtown Missoula was temporarily defaced with a swastika, officials with the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center said.

City workers alerted the Peace Center about the swastika on Friday, Missoula television station KECI-TV reported. The center owns the land, and center volunteers promptly dismantled the Nazi symbol.

The large white rock peace sign has been a Waterworks Hill landmark for years. The center volunteers also worked to improve the peace sign once they were done removing the vandalism.

On their Facebook page Saturday, the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center and The Olive Branch thanked volunteers for their help to clean up the hate symbol.

“Yesterday we were notified by the parks department that a small swastika had been added to the peace sign in the north hills," Center staff wrote. "An amazing group of staff and volunteers spen(t) a beautiful afternoon of love and laughter giving out pace sign a refresh. Peace. Love. Missoula.”

