The alleged victim of a domestic violence report was found following search and rescue efforts near mile marker 14 on Highway 93 North on Saturday afternoon.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office detectives, alongside the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police, were able to locate the alleged victim of a domestic violence report Saturday afternoon.
Law enforcement agencies searched the area after reports of a man assaulting a 23-year-old pregnant woman and "dragging" her into the nearby woods.
"However, as detectives with the MCSO and CSKT Tribal law enforcement began investigating, conflicting accounts from those involved were made," read an update to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement contacted the pregnant female and offered medical care for her and the baby. She is not requesting any further assistance from law enforcement, according to the post.
The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 30-year-old Devin Allen Joseph Peasley. He is not being sought at this time on charges related to the incident although he does have outstanding warrants for unrelated incidents, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
The Sheriff's Office said in the post that they don’t believe there is any current danger to the public.
The call was determined to be under the jurisdiction of Tribal Police, who are continuing to investigate the incident.
The Sheriff's Office initially reported at about 1 p.m. Saturday that the Special Response Team was deployed to conduct a search following the domestic violence report to dispatch around noon.
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police, U.S. Forest Service law enforcement, Montana Highway Patrol and Two Bear Air all assisted the sheriff's office.
