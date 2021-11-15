UPDATED: Damaging winds expected for parts of Montana, Wyoming

A windstorm with gusts of 50 mph was expected to hit the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys Monday night, followed by bands of snow on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecast that the Pacific jet stream would push the front into western Montana around 10 p.m. Monday, and not dissipate until sunrise Tuesday.

Higher elevations and mountain passes could experience strong mountain wave activity, where updrafts and downdrafts get amplified by mountainsides and produce sudden extra-strong wind blasts around 60 mph.

But due to the unseasonably warm temperatures on Monday, the scattered snow and rain in the initial part of the front probably won't stick to the ground.

"It's going to be breezy all day tomorrow," NWS meteorologist Luke Robinson said on Monday. "But one good thing about the wind is, once the precipitation stops, it dries off the roads. There might be some isolated slick spots, but the big road impacts due to snow and ice will be from the snow on Tuesday."

That's when bands of snow and cold are expected to move east, possibly right over the Interstate 90 corridor. Robinson said the snow likely won't sit over any one place for an extended period, and most will melt before accumulating. However, the front appears to contain multiple bands of snow, making for come-and-go visibility. Most of Tuesday's snow should arrive between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front northwest of Great Falls, Montana localized gusts could exceed 110 miles per hour.

Winds gusting to 75 miles per hour or more were expected in northwestern Wyoming, with higher gusts possible along the Chief Joseph Highway.

A high wind warning for much of the region remains in effect into Tuesday. Authorities warn the high winds could make driving difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles that are more prone to being blown over.

Missoulian reporter Rob Chaney and the Associated Press contributed to this story.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0