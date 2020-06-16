US-Canada border restrictions extended until July 21
topical

US-Canada border restrictions extended until July 21

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Border

In this photo taken May 17, 2020, a handful of people meet at the Peace Arch in Peace Arch park, between the U.S. and Canada, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

 Elaine Thompson

DETROIT — Restrictions on border crossings to Canada will stay in place for an extra month.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the current U.S.-Canada border measures have been extended until July 21.

The countries agreed in March to limit nonessential border crossings because of concerns with the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Those traveling for essential work have been allowed to cross, but the restrictions on other travelers were set to expire June 22.

"This is an important decision that will keep Canadians and Americans safe," Trudeau said.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf acknowledged in a statement that the restrictions on land ports of entry for Canada and Mexico will remain in place for the time being.

"This extension protects Americans while keeping essential trade and travel flowing as we reopen the American economy," he said.

The announcement comes as Michigan companies return to work following the lifting of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home orders.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters demonstrate during Justice for George Floyd rally in downtown Billings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News