US drops appeal of ruling banning some sheep grazing

Grazing was suspended in 2013 following previous lawsuits by environmental groups contending the areas contain key wildlife habitat that is a corridor for grizzly bears between Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Conservation groups contend grizzly bears have been killed because of sheep station activities.

The groups also say bighorn sheep, which can acquire deadly diseases from domestic sheep, and greater sage grouse use the area.

Grazing resumed following the release of a 2017 environmental impact statement considering the effects of sheep grazing on wildlife.

Western Watersheds Project and the Center for Biological Diversity were among the groups that filed a new lawsuit in early 2019 challenging the government’s decision allowing sheep owned by the University of Idaho to graze in the Centennial Mountains of Idaho and Montana.

The sheep station has two grazing areas in those mountains straddling the two states totaling about 25 square miles.

In the lawsuit, Bush ruled the government hadn’t sufficiently examined the project’s potential effects on grizzly bears and bighorn sheep, and didn’t objectively analyze alternatives. He also ruled that the government had adequately examined the effects of grazing on sage grouse.