US report predicts broad risk of COVID-19 at wildfire camps

BOISE, Idaho — Outbreaks of the coronavirus could sweep through large camps where crews typically stay as they fight wildfires across the U.S., according to a federal document obtained by The Associated Press, and the problem is likely to get worse the longer the fire season lasts.

The U.S. Forest Service's draft risk assessment predicts that even in a best-case scenario - with social distancing followed and plenty of tests and protective equipment available - nearly two dozen firefighters could be infected with COVID-19 at a camp with hundreds of people who come in to combat a fire that burns for months.

The worst-case scenario? More than 1,000 infections.

Forest Service officials have declined to answer questions about the document other than saying it's outdated and being redone. They didn't immediately respond to additional questions Wednesday.

"The report is being reviewed and updated with the most current data and is not ready to share," the agency said Monday in an email.

The Forest Service declined to release a copy of the draft or say what changes are being made. The AP obtained the document from an official who has access to it and didn't want to be named.