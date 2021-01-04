Van Nostrand to lead Missoulian newsroom

Jim Van Nostrand will become the Missoulian’s executive editor starting Feb. 1.

Van Nostrand currently serves as executive editor at the Columbia (Missouri) Daily Tribune and as Missouri state editor for the Gannett Corp., overseeing news coverage for 12 newspapers in that state. He was previously editor of The Astorian daily in Astoria, Oregon; the digital managing editor for the Tri-City Herald in Kennewick, Washington; web editor for the McClatchy Newspapers Washington Bureau; and a senior editor on the Knight Ridder Digital national news team. He is also a military veteran, having served 14 years in the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve, rising to the rank of captain.

“I'm honored for the opportunity to lead a talented news staff in a great city like Missoula,” Van Nostrand said on Monday. “I'm a native of the West and glad to be coming home. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get started."

Lee Enterprises Mountain West Regional Editor David McCumber said Van Nostrand brings broad experience in both print and digital news along with a deep love for the news business. He will also have a role in overseeing regional news operations for Lee papers.