KALISPELL — Flathead County officials have released the name of a man who died in a collision between an all-terrain vehicle and a logging truck near Columbia Falls.
The sheriff’s office tells the Daily Inter Lake that 64-year-old Jeffrey Louis Welle of Columbia Falls died on Nov. 8 in the crash on U.S. Highway 2 just north of Glacier Park International Airport.
The Montana Highway Patrol says Welle was driving a larger, four-wheel all-terrain vehicle and apparently pulled in front of the logging truck while trying to make a U-turn.
The truck driver tried to avoid the collision, causing the truck to roll onto its side and spill its load. The truck driver was not seriously injured.
Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com