Everyone is pitching in to help in the wildfires that are devastating California, even the horses.
Incredible video of a horse going back to rescue two more horses from the fire caught by @CBSLA @joybenedict and her crew. You'll see this and more on the @CBSEveningNews with @NorahODonnell tonight and continuing on @CBSLA and @CBSNLive pic.twitter.com/2reAZhunDe— George Whipple Jr. (@gwhipp) October 30, 2019
Montana is sending fire engines and fire crews to southern California where the fires have burned homes and forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.