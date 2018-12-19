Try 1 month for 99¢

KALISPELL — Figures show visits to Glacier National Park were up nearly 32.5 percent in November.

The Flathead Beacon reports more than 20,650 people passed through gates of the park last month compared with about 15,600 visits during the same month last year.

The November figures bring the total year-to-date visitation to 2,960,035, which is 10.52 percent fewer than last year at this time.

Major wildfires have affected the west side of the park, the park's busiest entrance, over the last two years.

