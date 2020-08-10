Warden resigned over confrontational working conditions

Former Montana State Prison Warden Lynn Guyer left the state corrections agency last month after he said working conditions proved insufferable: officials in the agency’s clinical department were resistant to install evidence-based programming for sex offenders, as well as drug and alcohol addicts, and the director often belittled him in front of subordinates, he told the Missoulian in a phone interview on Friday.
Guyer submitted his letter of resignation to the Montana Department of Corrections on July 16, less than two years after he was selected as warden of the state men's prison in Deer Lodge, which houses 1,600 inmates. Guyer, a 30-year veteran of the Idaho correctional system, has moved back to Idaho since leaving the Montana prison system on his own terms.
“I am leaving with my dignity,” Guyer said. “I’m not putting up with this bulls—t. This is just, you guys (the Montana corrections department) are wrong.”
On Wednesday, the Missoulian received Guyer’s exit questionnaire from an anonymous source. Guyer on Friday confirmed the authenticity of the document; as he was making his exit from the agency, he said he sent the exit questionnaire to the governor's office and staff so they would know the truth about why he left.
Friday, Guyer explained the frustrations he poured into it, to the Missoulian. A long-standing point of contention, he said, was the lack of evidence-based practices — ones proven to work — was hurting the ability of offenders to get appropriate treatment and succeed.
A Montana Department of Corrections spokesperson on Friday said the department “is committed to evidence-based programming as an integral part of its justice reinvestment efforts.”
“We are making solid advancements toward breaking the cycle of incarceration and are dedicated to ensuring this progress continues,” department spokesperson Carolynn Bright said in an email.
Guyer’s resignation comes at a critical time for the corrections department, for which a legislative oversight committee has continuously requested updates to policies in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in secure facilities as the pandemic shows no sign of slowing.
Guyer said his reasons for leaving included the apathetic pace in which Clinical Services Division Administrator Connie Winner implemented evidence-based programming for sex offenders, as well as drug and alcohol treatment in secure facilities. Bright did not directly respond to a question about claims Winner had slowed the pace of implementing such programming thus far.
This programming was supposed to move into place as part of a 2017 justice reinvestment package passed by the Montana Legislature earlier that year. The DOC's quality assurance office was tasked by the legislation to measure program effectiveness and adherence to evidence-based standards. That legislation was championed by then-state Sen. Cynthia Wolken, D-Missoula, now deputy director of the corrections department. Wolken did not return a call seeking comment on Friday.
“We continued to tell them that through the leadership, that there is no (evidence-based) treatment for sex offenders or alcohol or drug addiction,” Guyer said. “Since January 2019, that never moved forward.”
The Montana Department of Corrections lists online its approved evidence-based programs. Sex offender programs, along with specific drug and alcohol programs, are not among them.
“So if you have alcohol or drug addiction, and you’re not getting the appropriate treatment, then it affects your success rate,” Guyer said.
On July 7, the Department of Corrections presented a document to the state Law and Justice Interim Committee, which oversees the agency, highlighting its programming. The state prison does offer three levels of sex offender programming, as well as substance use disorder treatment, both intensive treatment and relapse prevention, while additional facilities, including Pine Hills Correctional Facility, Crossroads Correctional Center, Dawson County Correctional facility and the Great Falls Regional Prison offer some of the same programming. None of the programs are detailed as "evidence based."
Because Montana State Prison does not have evidence-based treatment programming, contracted facilities, such as Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby, also do not have the proper programming, Guyer said.
Pre-release facilities and community entry programs, however, are using evidence-based programming, he said.
***
Also chief among Guyer’s reasons for resigning from the warden’s office was his relationship with Montana Department of Corrections Director Reginald Michael. Guyer described Michael degrading him on conference calls with subordinates and peers.
The most recent tirade, according to Guyer, was over mask use at the prison. Officials in clinical services had accused “95%” of prison staff of not wearing masks.
“We have issues with staff not wearing the masks but 95%, that’s pretty much everybody,” Guyer said. “I said, ‘That’s not true.’”
Guyer said there were a few issues regarding mask use among staff, but wholly disputed the claim that nearly all staff worked without them. As of Saturday, no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state men's prison.
Guyer said Michael responded by going on a rant against the warden and getting personal in some of his remarks. It wasn’t only Guyer who suffered these diatribes, he said; others in “field leadership” would hear the same thing.
“You never knew what topic was going to set him off,” Guyer said.
Through an email with DOC spokesperson Bright, the director did not answer a question about Guyer's claims he degraded field staff; Bright cited personnel policy.
Michael fired Guyer’s predecessor, Michael Fletcher, in January 2018. Fletcher and Michael had been in their respective positions less than a year. Fletcher, according to a report by Lee Newspapers in August 2018, had been accused of several instances of misconduct. Fletcher denied the claims then and contended others in the department had sought his ouster. The warden previous to Fletcher, Leyor Kirkegard, retired in 2017 after five years in the warden's office.
Guyer was hired in October 2018.
While he was in the moving phases of returning to Idaho, a week after tendering his resignation, he received a call from agency officials asking if it would be easier for him to return to Idaho immediately, rather than the Aug. 30 date he had set.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!