Warden resigned over confrontational working conditions

Friday, Guyer explained the frustrations he poured into it, to the Missoulian. A long-standing point of contention, he said, was the lack of evidence-based practices — ones proven to work — was hurting the ability of offenders to get appropriate treatment and succeed.

A Montana Department of Corrections spokesperson on Friday said the department “is committed to evidence-based programming as an integral part of its justice reinvestment efforts.”

“We are making solid advancements toward breaking the cycle of incarceration and are dedicated to ensuring this progress continues,” department spokesperson Carolynn Bright said in an email.

Guyer’s resignation comes at a critical time for the corrections department, for which a legislative oversight committee has continuously requested updates to policies in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in secure facilities as the pandemic shows no sign of slowing.

Guyer said his reasons for leaving included the apathetic pace in which Clinical Services Division Administrator Connie Winner implemented evidence-based programming for sex offenders, as well as drug and alcohol treatment in secure facilities. Bright did not directly respond to a question about claims Winner had slowed the pace of implementing such programming thus far.