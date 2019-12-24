{{featured_button_text}}

KALISPELL — Warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Kalispell area has led to the cancellation of a planned skijoring competition this weekend.

Organizers of Skijoring at Rebecca Farm announced Sunday that the events scheduled for Dec. 28-29 have been canceled and would not be rescheduled.

Last year's planned event was postponed to March 2019, also due to a lack of snow. Then, the first day of competition was canceled due to severe cold.

Skijoring is a winter sport where skiers are pulled by horses through a course and over jumps.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Skijoring America lists eight other competitions this season, including five more in Montana and one each in Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0