KALISPELL — Warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Kalispell area has led to the cancellation of a planned skijoring competition this weekend.
Organizers of Skijoring at Rebecca Farm announced Sunday that the events scheduled for Dec. 28-29 have been canceled and would not be rescheduled.
Last year's planned event was postponed to March 2019, also due to a lack of snow. Then, the first day of competition was canceled due to severe cold.
Skijoring is a winter sport where skiers are pulled by horses through a course and over jumps.
Skijoring America lists eight other competitions this season, including five more in Montana and one each in Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.