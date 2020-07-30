Watch this: Heat challenges efforts on Magpie Rock fire

Lafromboise foresees the rest of the summer being busy for firefighters. With the relentless dry heat and fires popping up before August, he thinks it could be one of his worst years in the 21 he’s been in the industry.

He has no predictions on how long it will take to contain the fire, with so many variables out of his hand.

“A fire’s gonna do what it wants,” Lafromboise said.

Zanen Pitts, a rancher near Dixon, spent the day Wednesday hauling 140 cattle to a new pasture farther from the fire. He cleared the pasture across the highway from the fire burnout, preparing it in case he needed to evacuate cattle in a pasture closer to the flames.

It takes a lot of work to round them all up, Pitts said, and with less food and more heat the cattle get spread out across the expansive pastures.

He said he has 350 cattle affected by the fire. One of his pastures was burned in the fire and he had to try and round up around 100 pairs of cattle and move them to a pasture to the east that’s more accessible. He said he has around a dozen cattle still lost.