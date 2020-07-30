Watch this: Heat challenges efforts on Magpie Rock fire

DIXON — The Magpie Rock fire burning 8 miles west of Dixon sent smoke billowing throughout the valley Thursday, as temperatures climbed into the 90s, with summer's hottest weather forecast to continue for several more days.
The fire, which more than doubled overnight Wednesday into Thursday to 2,500 acres, was estimated at 3,100 acres by Thursday afternoon, according to the Sanders County Wildland Information Facebook page.
Helicopters made trips back and forth between the Flathead River and the flames Thursday.
“Last evening they did a burnout that really helped secure a good portion of the fire and protect a few homes,” said Devlin Lafromboise, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes fire investigator.
Lafromboise said the burnout went well despite heavy winds and an intense dry heat.
The fire was triggered last week by a lightning strike. It took days for it to be reported and firefighters were called in the middle of the night Sunday to try controlling the flames. Lafromboise said lightning fires often take longer to show themselves as they start with a low slow burn.
Also on the Flathead Reservation, firefighters fought the Horseshoe fire, a Type 4 incident 10 miles southwest of Polson. The fire burning in a Ponderosa pine and juniper stand along the banks of the Flathead River was started by an unattended campfire, according to the CSKT Division of Fire Facebook page. Three Type 6 engines, and a 20-person Type II Initial Attack Crew, for a total of 49 personnel, are fighting that fire, which was estimated at 140 acres and 20% contained.
Another fire found by the CSKT, the 4-acre Ferry Basin fire, was attacked by a redirected heavy air tanker on Wednesday and showed no smoke Thursday, according to the Sanders County Fire Information page.
Lightning storms Wednesday night caused two more small fires. The Lolo National Forest reported more than 300 lightning strikes overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and two small lightning caused fires in the Missoula and Ninemile ranger districts. Both those fires were quickly contained and controlled. Detection flights will be flown Thursday over the Missoula and Ninemile ranger districts where lightning has occurred, according to the release from the Lolo Forest.
Lafromboise said the dry heat makes it more difficult to fight fires. Not only does it make for more dry fuel to spread flames, it’s also tough on firefighters working long hours fighting both the heat of the fires and the sun.
Western Montana and central Idaho were put on a heat advisory by the National Weather Service, with high temperatures predicted to peak over 100 degrees. The weather forecast said the sun and heat won’t let up much in the next week.
“Obviously it’s a huge priority to get the fire stopped because with the weather predictions and the future forecast we have, we don’t want to deal with multiple fires so the sooner we can get them out the less we have to deal with at one time,” Lafromboise said.
Lafromboise foresees the rest of the summer being busy for firefighters. With the relentless dry heat and fires popping up before August, he thinks it could be one of his worst years in the 21 he’s been in the industry.
He has no predictions on how long it will take to contain the fire, with so many variables out of his hand.
“A fire’s gonna do what it wants,” Lafromboise said.
Zanen Pitts, a rancher near Dixon, spent the day Wednesday hauling 140 cattle to a new pasture farther from the fire. He cleared the pasture across the highway from the fire burnout, preparing it in case he needed to evacuate cattle in a pasture closer to the flames.
It takes a lot of work to round them all up, Pitts said, and with less food and more heat the cattle get spread out across the expansive pastures.
He said he has 350 cattle affected by the fire. One of his pastures was burned in the fire and he had to try and round up around 100 pairs of cattle and move them to a pasture to the east that’s more accessible. He said he has around a dozen cattle still lost.
“I’m not scared, but definitely worried about them,” Pitts said. With each cow expected to bring about $1,200 to $1,600, “there’s probably 15 to 20 grand up there walking around that you’re hoping are OK.”
Pitts is closely tied to firefighting. His wife’s dad is an aviation specialist and her brother a fuels coordinator. He said his father-in-law can see a lot from up in a plane.
“He actually called the other day and said, ‘Hey, you missed 10 of them in the back,’” Pitts said. “(My wife) and I both are usually on engines that are out here. … So, we’re all in the fire world.”
