For it had snowed in the night, and Downs saith the band saw tracks of the grizzly in the snow where it had found the cartons, and had placed its full weight upon the cartons and crushed them, and Downs saith, “That was that.” And the grizzly did consume all the bull trout but two, from which the band was able to spawn and capture fertilized eggs. And the grizzly did stay near the camp of the band that night, snapping twigs in the darkness, and following the band on the trail as they walked.

Yet those eggs did grow into bull trout fish at the Creston Fish Hatchery, where they caused the staff great consternation. For bull trout eggs must incubate in water no warmer than 38 degrees, whilst their fellow cutthroat and rainbow trout thrive and multiply in water 47 degrees or warmer. And those more common trout will eat off the surface of the waters, whilst the bull trout will only eat of what floats to the bottom of their tank, saith Travis Slivka, who assists the management of Creston Fish Hatchery.

"We were hand-feeding the baby fish every hour," saith Slivka, "We had to take pinches of food and mush it up with our fingers to get it to sink to the bottom."