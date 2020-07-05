Watery garden of Eden: Lo, bull trout findeth refuge in remote Glacier lake

A story from the Book of Genesis, piscatorial edition.
In the beginning, glaciers moved across the face of the earth and carved out a basin high against the rim of the Continental Divide, and it was called Grace Lake.
And the glacier did also carve a larger basin, wherein all manner of fish that swim in the Rocky Mountains could inhabit, and it was called Logging Lake. And between the basins the glacier left a waterfall 15 cubits (30 feet) high that no fish could swim beyond, so that Grace Lake might remain fishless.
And then humans beheld the Rocky Mountains, and saw that they were wondrous, and declared that a portion of them should honor the glaciers and their works; and the humans called this place Glacier National Park. And Grace Lake and Logging Lake were therein.
And the humans saw the great fish that swam in Logging Lake, and saw that it was good sport to catch them and eat them, and they named the fish bull trout, which the old scientists called Salvelinus confluentus. And they saw that Grace Lake was fishless, and lacked good sport, and so they sent trains of mules loaded with 10,000 fish from far across the Rocky Mountains, lo from Yellowstone National Park in 1925, so that Grace Lake might also have good sport. And those fish were called Yellowstone cutthroat trout, or Oncorhynchus clarkii bouvieri by the old scientists. And though Grace Lake had few other fish of its own, it had plentiful insects which the Yellowstone cutthroat trout did consume, and they did grow fruitful and multiply.
And it came to pass that the humans wanted to have more good sport in other mountain lakes, and they made way for new fish to inhabit them. But their plans were confounded by an older fish, a leviathan named the lake trout, which the scientists called Salvelinus namaycush. For the leviathan did eat all the new fish in the mountain lakes were they were placed, and did grow large, and began to eat all the other older fish, including the bull trout. And the lake trout’s appetite was unsatisfied. And so it traveled far up the rivers to the homes of other fish, lo even to Logging Lake, wherein it found bull trout, and it ate them. But the leviathan could not climb the waterfall below Grace Lake, and so Grace Lake was spared the devastation of the lake trout.
And the scientists looked upon the works of the lake trout and were dismayed, for the bull trout was much loved. Yet, lo, they saw that the lake trout could not reach Grace Lake, and they began to talk amongst themselves. For the bull trout had been named “threatened” by the United States Endangered Species Act, and its survival was a sign to scientists and others that the places where it persists are healthy and good for other wild things. Likewise, the bull trout’s disappearance did indicate an environment out of balance.
And there was a biologist in Glacier National Park, and he was called Chris Downs. And Chris Downs the biologist spoke with his friend Clint Muhlfeld, who was also a research aquatic ecologist of the United States Geological Survey. And together in 2012 they formed a band of scientists and graduate students to save the bull trout from the leviathan.
"Before then, there were very few examples of successful translocation, and none that we were aware of for bull trout," saith Muhlfeld. "So we did the homework and did a three-year study assessing the feasibility of doing a conservation translocation of an imperiled fish into refugia, to maintain and eventually restore that genetic life history."
So the scientists did search for a suitable garden in which to nurture the remaining bull trout. They reviewed their skill of capturing those bull trout that still endured. And they studied Grace Lake, to see what would happen to its other inhabitants if a new predator fish was introduced. And furthermore, they looked to the heavens to foretell how a changing climate might affect the plans they were making under the sun. And Downs and Muhlfeld found these questions vexing, for they carried great scientific consequence. For no such rescue of bull trout had ever succeeded before, and no one knew if their efforts would be in vain.
And it came to pass in the year 2014, when Mulhfeld and Downs went to Logging Lake and found but 110 juvenile bull trout, each barely as long as a man's finger, that had escaped the belly of the leviathan. And they did capture the juvenile bull trout with electrofishing wands, and placed them in oxygenated backpacks filled with water, and carried them above the waterfall to Grace Lake, where they did pour them upon the waters.
“Since then we haven’t seen any spawning in Logging Lake,” saith Downs. “We got the last that was produced there.”
And a genetic test of the fish revealed that they were begat of just one male and one female, who were the last bull trout to lie together in a redd and spawn in Logging Lake waters.
Now Downs and Muhlfeld and their band did also capture bull trout from nearby Quartz Lake, nine females and 18 males, that had come in the fall to spawn in the creeks that fill the lake. And those nine females did spawn 27,000 eggs that were given succor in the Creston Fish Hatchery. And the young of those eggs were taken in 2017 above the waterfall and released in Grace Lake, wherein they did thrive and begin to make their dominance known among the alien trout.
“The bull trout seem to be doing a number on the Yellowstone cutthroats,” saith Downs. “They’re getting hard to catch.” And Muhlfeld didst call the development a "very effective biological control," for verily, the Yellowstone cutthroat were not of Grace Lake any more than the lake trout were of Logging Lake, and both fishes displeased the scientists of Glacier National Park by their alien presence in the park waters.
The band of Downs and Muhlfeld did also rescue six more bull trout from Quartz Lake in 2018, which is also beset by the leviathan lake trout, and did place the bull trout in containers in a stream to capture their eggs and sperm. But in the night a grizzly bear did come upon the cartons, and it was hungry.
For it had snowed in the night, and Downs saith the band saw tracks of the grizzly in the snow where it had found the cartons, and had placed its full weight upon the cartons and crushed them, and Downs saith, “That was that.” And the grizzly did consume all the bull trout but two, from which the band was able to spawn and capture fertilized eggs. And the grizzly did stay near the camp of the band that night, snapping twigs in the darkness, and following the band on the trail as they walked.
Yet those eggs did grow into bull trout fish at the Creston Fish Hatchery, where they caused the staff great consternation. For bull trout eggs must incubate in water no warmer than 38 degrees, whilst their fellow cutthroat and rainbow trout thrive and multiply in water 47 degrees or warmer. And those more common trout will eat off the surface of the waters, whilst the bull trout will only eat of what floats to the bottom of their tank, saith Travis Slivka, who assists the management of Creston Fish Hatchery.
"We were hand-feeding the baby fish every hour," saith Slivka, "We had to take pinches of food and mush it up with our fingers to get it to sink to the bottom."
And when they had reached maturity, the bull trout were placed in new cartons, with hoses of oxygen to sustain them, and the cartons were placed in helicopters and flown to Grace Lake, wherein they were released. And on the 22nd day of June, the last 201 juvenile bull trout raised at the hatchery were released into the waters of Grace Lake. And each new bull trout averaged half a cubit (9.5 inches) long, and they joined their brothers and sisters in pursuit of Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
And it came to pass that last fall, Muhlfeld returned to Grace Lake and did catch one of the original Logging Lake rescue fish, and lo, it had grown to a full cubit (20 inches) in length, and it was strong. And Muhlfeld did say he felt his blood and sweat and tears of effort were rewarded.
Yet bull trout spawn only in the creek where they were born, and no one knows if the new children will honor the tradition of their parents who were raised in the waters of Logging Lake, when the children did not taste those waters. Yet Downs saith members of his band have found a possible fish nesting site, called a redd, that may contain eggs from the bull trout of Grace Lake.
“They’re surviving now,” saith Downs. “We know they can make a go of it from a survival perspective. It will take documenting juvenile bull trout fry (baby fish) in the system to know if they will persist.”
