We Care for the Holidays: Child Start Inc. needs winter items for local children
Child Start Inc., Head Start provides comprehensive services and supports learning for children ages 3 to 5 through play, creative expression, and guided activities. The program promotes language and literacy development, early math and science concepts, and positive attitudes toward learning. It builds strong relationships as the foundation of early learning.

Several of the children served by Child Start Inc. are in need of winter items including water proof mittens, snow pants (sizes 4T, 4/5, 6/7) and snow boots (youth sizes 9, 10, 11, 12). 

If you can help with any of these items, call 728-5460.  

Editor's note

Editor’s note: This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily We Care column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs this holiday season, call 523-5240 to be included. To read all of this year’s We Care holiday requests, go to Missoulian.com.

Agency profile

Name of agency: Child Start Inc. Head Start.

Year established: 1975.

Director: Patricia K. Croghan.

Contact: 1001 Worden Ave., 728-5460. thechildstartinc.com.

Number of clients served each year: 318 children

What the agency does: provides comprehensive services and supports learning for children ages 3 to 5. 

Other needs the agency may have: Gas cards for transportation needs. 

