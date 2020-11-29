We Care for the Holidays: Child Start Inc. needs winter items for local children

Child Start Inc., Head Start provides comprehensive services and supports learning for children ages 3 to 5 through play, creative expression, and guided activities. The program promotes language and literacy development, early math and science concepts, and positive attitudes toward learning. It builds strong relationships as the foundation of early learning.

Several of the children served by Child Start Inc. are in need of winter items including water proof mittens, snow pants (sizes 4T, 4/5, 6/7) and snow boots (youth sizes 9, 10, 11, 12).

If you can help with any of these items, call 728-5460.

