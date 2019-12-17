U.S. timber giant Weyerhaeuser Company on Tuesday announced it has agreed to sell its Montana timberland property to a private timberland investment company.
Weyerhauser has agreed to sell 630,000 acres of Montana timberland to the company for $145 million in cash. The deal puts 110,000 into a conservation easement, according to the announcement. The company did not name the prospective buyer.
The company's three manufacturing facilities in Montana will "not be affected by the announcement," according to the release.
"Our manufacturing operations in Montana continue to deliver strong results," said Weyerhaeuser President and Chief Executive Officer Devin Stockfish. "Our people have done an outstanding job driving improvement in safety and operational excellence over the past several years, and they also do terrific work to support the communities where we operate.
"The sale of our Montana acreage is part of our ongoing effort to strategically optimize our timberland portfolio," Stockfish said. "The transaction includes a diverse mix of softwood species and an existing 110,000-acre conservation easement which preserves public access in perpetuity."
The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, according to the release.
Nancy Thompson, a media contact for Weyerhaeuser, was not immediately available Tuesday for further comment on the private investment company or questions about whether the Montana facilities will be impacted beyond the announcement of the sale.
Weyerhauser owns or controls approximately 12 million acres of timberlands in the United States.
In 2016, the company purchased Plum Creek timber company, which included 880,000 acres and a handful of facilities in Montana, for $8.4 billion.
Weyerhaeuser and Plum Creek before it had welcomed use of its timberland for recreation, hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, in an agreement with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. FWP did not immediately return a call for comment.
Tuesday's announcement follows Weyerhaeuser's Nov. 30 sale of 550,000 acres in Michigan to The Lyme Timber Company LP for $300 million, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.
Check back for updates on this story.